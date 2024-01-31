“My ex-husband used to bring his girlfriend home” – Victoria Inyama::::

Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama opens up on how her ex-husband, Godwin Okrim, would often return home with his girlfriend during their marriage.

In a conversation with Chude Jideonwo, she recounted the unending domestic abuse faced at the hands of her ex-husband.

Victoria Inyama cited instances when her ex-husband would bring home his girlfriend just to intimidate her in their house.

“So your husband was bringing his girlfriends home?” the host asked.

And in response, Victoria said, “Oh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook.

“I should not be cooking meat; I should be cooking fish. Fish is more healthy. I was just looking at this girl, and they were ‘working together.”