MY FAMILY IS WORRIED, SAYS KAMBWILI … why me all the time being involved in accidents?

Why always me, Chishimba Kambwili has moaned about being frequently involved in road accidents.

And Kambwili said he supports those asserting that the slight reduction in fuel prices is aimed at hoodwinking people, given the Kabwata by-election which the UPND fears of losing, as it will reverberate negatively on them barely six months after resoundingly winning the general elections.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said he and his family were worried that he was always being involved in road accidents, saying with the recent one, the vehicle just flipped off the road.

But asked if he needed to address the manner in which his vehicles were driven, Kambwili said he did not drive himself and that those who drive him just drive normally.

“I just don’t understand what has been going on also.I just put it in the hands of the Lord whether it’s a general status of the road or if there is any foul play. Only God knows. I cannot start making accusations. I need to establish the facts but it’s quiet strange that I can be having accidents like this. It’s very strange but I don’t want to start accusing, to point an accusing finger,” Kambwili said of the 5th road accident he has had in recent years. “We are worried, I am… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/my-family-is-getting-worried-says-kambwilii-why-me-always-being-involved-in-accidents/