MY FATHER BOUGHT RANCH FOR ME… Only a reckless father would not take care of his children   – TASILA LUNGU

MY FATHER BOUGHT RANCH FOR ME – TASILA



… Only a reckless father would not take care of his children



By Esther Chisola



Former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, has told the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) that the Kumawa Ranch the commission questioned her over was bought for her by her father.



And yesterday, DEC formally charged and arrested Tasila on two counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime and money laundering in relation to the Kumawa Ranch.



But Daily Revelation has been told that Tasila told DEC interrogators that the possessions they were questioning her over were given to her by her “responsible” father, stressing that



