MY FATHER IMPREGNATED ME, 16 YEAR OLD MAPANZA GIRL TELLS COURT

Choma Senior Resident Magistrate, Selia Kanunka has committed Patson Lweendo of Mapanza area to the High Court for sentencing in a case he is charged with one count of incest.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that Lweendo, 40, is accused of impregnating his 16 year old biological daughter and later attempting to kill her.

The victim had earlier demonstrated to the court how her father would push her pants to the side while he undressed when having carnal knowledge of her.

She further added that every time he had sex with her, he threatened to kill her with his homemade gun if she tells anyone.

And when put in his defense, the accused who was always left to look after the children while the mother was away, told the court that his daughter was impregnated by another man.

In passing her ruling, Kanunka explained that with the circumstantial evidence drawn from the evidence presented before the court, it was proven beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty of the charge.

However, she could not pass judgment due to the limited Magistrate court jurisdiction.