MY FATHER IS MY SUPER HERO, SAYS IRIS

Socialite Iris Kaingu has paid tribute to her father Michael Kaingu – the former education minister – and her family for being the best support system.

This follows a backlash over her skimpy dressing in which she bared her all in a black see through dress at the launch of Fenty Beauty – Rihanna’s cosmetics label – in Zambia.

A few days after creating an internet storm, Iris returned yesterday to her Twitter handle and posted;

“I truly have the Best SUPPORT system –

“My family esp* my superhero Dad

“My Fans!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

“(We totally need a title)

“I don’t know how to thank you for all the hype and continued positive vibes and support.

I Heart you all!”