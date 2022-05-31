MY FATHER IS MY SUPER HERO, SAYS IRIS
Socialite Iris Kaingu has paid tribute to her father Michael Kaingu – the former education minister – and her family for being the best support system.
This follows a backlash over her skimpy dressing in which she bared her all in a black see through dress at the launch of Fenty Beauty – Rihanna’s cosmetics label – in Zambia.
A few days after creating an internet storm, Iris returned yesterday to her Twitter handle and posted;
“I truly have the Best SUPPORT system –
“My family esp* my superhero Dad
“My Fans!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“(We totally need a title)
“I don’t know how to thank you for all the hype and continued positive vibes and support.
I Heart you all!”
You look so pretty in that outfit, Iris!