MY GOAL IS TO ESTABLISH A FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT FAZ BY 2029 – ANDREW KAMANGA





Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President, Andrew Kamanga says his goal is to establish a financially independent FAZ by 2029, should he be re-elected for the 2025-2029 term.



Kamanga made the remarks during a press briefing where he officially launched his campaign for the FAZ Presidential race, presenting his manifesto titled “Promises Kept and Stability Assured 2025-2029.”





He emphasized that, having laid a solid foundation for sports during his eight years in office, his focus now is to bring trophies to Zambia.



ZNBC