Those who were responsible for releasing funds and managing the FTJ project, are in better position to give details on what happened, says former Luapula province Minister Nixon Chilangwa has said.

Some stakeholders are demanding that as Provincial Minister at the time the projected was being implemented, Mr Chilangwa should explain in detail what transpired to the project that was supposed to benefit the people.

But Mr Chilangwa said his statement in 2018 about the construction of the FTJ University project in Mansa was done when the contractor was on site and had started working.

He said it’s obviously that along the way, funding didn’t come through and the contractor pulled out and that he is he sure that those who were responsible for releasing funds and who were managing the project, will be able to give more details.

“That statement I made in 2018/19 was when the contractor was on site and had started working and we were all excited but obviously along the way, funding didn’t come through and the contractor pulled out. I’m sure those who were responsible for releasing funds and who were managing the project, will give more details,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Chilangwa had in 2018 stated that government had met all the financial obligations for the FTJ University project that was being built in Mansa.

“I have been hearing them tell lies that the University is not being constructed. Why lie with straight faces? Insoni ebuntu. Why not just drive to the construction site in Mansa,” stated Mr Chilangwa.