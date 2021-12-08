MY HEART BLEEDS MADAM SPEAKER- KAMBWILI
PF Presidential Hopeful Chishimba Kambwili says his heart is bleeding over the back tracking on the promise on the rule of law.
Mr. Kambwili said the court ruled that the nullification of his Roan Seat by then Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini was not in order.
He stated that he was surprised that the new Speaker of the National Assembly Nellie Mutti has equally in a way repeated the mistake in the midst of precedence by stating that Mps whose seats were nullified but they appealed should not be attending parliamentary seatings.
Mr. Kambwili said the mistake was condemned by Members of then opposition UPND.
“The Constitution of the Republic of Zambia in Article 73(3) states that an elected Member of Parliament whose election has been petitioned shall remain in the House pending determination by the Constitutional Court,” he said.
Mr. Kambwili said the interpretation was that once an appeal was lodged in the courts of law, it acted as a stay of execution.
“Madam Speaker, I respect you a lot as a prominent Lawyer and therefore, please do your job devoid of politics because it is wrong to ask members of Parliament whose seats werr nullified but they appealed to stop attending parliament,” he said.
Mr. Kambwili said the Legislature should be seen to be completely independent of the Executive branch of the three arms of Government.
“Madam Speaker, I advise you to do the right thing by apologizing and rescinding your decision,” he said.
Mr. Kambwili said the decision was a disaster to the democratic process of Zambia especially that the National Assembly had a lot of lawyers to guide the Speaker to make informed decisions that stand a test of time.
Mr Kambwili don’t bleed to death. Check order XI rule 7 of the rules of the Concourt which guides that “ an appeal shall not operate as a stay of execution or of proceedings under the judgement appealed against unless the High Court or the court so orders and no immediate act or proceedings shall be invalidated, except so far as the court may direct”. So the Speaker is just respecting the ruling of the high court and the order XI rule 7 of the concourt.
For how long will his heart continue to bleed mwebantu? The same heart bled under PF when he even dared to asks God where Lungu came from. Am sure his heart does not bleed blood but water. So CK you continue bleeding, some of us just don’t care.