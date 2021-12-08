MY HEART BLEEDS MADAM SPEAKER- KAMBWILI

PF Presidential Hopeful Chishimba Kambwili says his heart is bleeding over the back tracking on the promise on the rule of law.

Mr. Kambwili said the court ruled that the nullification of his Roan Seat by then Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini was not in order.

He stated that he was surprised that the new Speaker of the National Assembly Nellie Mutti has equally in a way repeated the mistake in the midst of precedence by stating that Mps whose seats were nullified but they appealed should not be attending parliamentary seatings.

Mr. Kambwili said the mistake was condemned by Members of then opposition UPND.

“The Constitution of the Republic of Zambia in Article 73(3) states that an elected Member of Parliament whose election has been petitioned shall remain in the House pending determination by the Constitutional Court,” he said.

Mr. Kambwili said the interpretation was that once an appeal was lodged in the courts of law, it acted as a stay of execution.

“Madam Speaker, I respect you a lot as a prominent Lawyer and therefore, please do your job devoid of politics because it is wrong to ask members of Parliament whose seats werr nullified but they appealed to stop attending parliament,” he said.

Mr. Kambwili said the Legislature should be seen to be completely independent of the Executive branch of the three arms of Government.

“Madam Speaker, I advise you to do the right thing by apologizing and rescinding your decision,” he said.

Mr. Kambwili said the decision was a disaster to the democratic process of Zambia especially that the National Assembly had a lot of lawyers to guide the Speaker to make informed decisions that stand a test of time.