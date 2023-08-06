By Maxwell Chongu



MY HEART IS AT PEACE AFTER RECONCILING WITH THE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH.

Yesterday my wife, our last born son and i worshipped at CHELSTON SDA CHURCH were i tendered my apology to the elders, pastors, congregants, youths and the DORCAS MOTHERS for my wrong actions which were disrespectful and very inappropriate towards the entire SDA community.



I must confess that my actions were eating me up and i couldn’t continue living with guilty conscious hence my decision to make peace with the SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH.



After prayers and reconciliation i felt like the prodigal son who just returned home.

I must confess i walked in that church as a SAUL and walked out as a PAUL.

KING COBRA

