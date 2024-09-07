My home is broken into pieces with all my family members scattered- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

IF HE GAVE US BEFORE, WHY NOT NEXT TIME

==================

Life can be very unpredictable, one moment you are shinning, splashing romantic family photos on social media, the next you are breaking your home into pieces as you invite people to come and pick whatever they can based on what they can reasonably offer.



I want to thank all of you that got one or two things from our household goods. Trust me, each and every piece of what you got, made our home and we cherished it, but we are happy you got it and we hope you will hold it as memory of our difficult times.



Nonetheless, such is life, at some point you have to go down so that you can raise again. We don’t go down to stay there but to raise again, to new life, hopefully better than before.



In 2018, I went down when bailiff pounced on me. Social media was awash with mockery, but I rose again and ended up in Roma with everything new as you can see in this picture.



This time around our home is broken into pieces with all my family members scattered, but I know there will be a reunion soon.



This is our life and we have to accept it, because whatever we have comes from God, so when we lose, we have to welcome it and hope in God, if He gave us before, why not again.



No matter the situation, there is a way out, especially if you believe in God, so endure, be resilient, very soon God will extend His hand and saving you from sinking.



HAVE A WONDERFUL WEEKEND!!!