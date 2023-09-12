MY HOME TOWN ‘UPROOTS’ THEIR STREET LIGHTS FROM CHOMA’S SIKALUNDU

MY Home Town Organization (MHT) in Choma district, Southern Province, has removed its remaining street lights which they had installed last year in Sikalundu Ward.

A relative to MHT founder, James Ndambo, tells Byta FM News that the street lights were removed recently from Mambushi farms to Choma Secondary School due to vandalism and theft.

Clark Chilala discloses that the removal was as a directive from Ndambo who felt the community was not appreciative because they persisted in stealing solar panels, batteries and lights.

Chilala explains that 24 lights have so far been stolen and no suspects have been arrested in connection to the theft despite reporting to the Police on various occasions.

He adds that as directed by Ndambo, the lights will be installed in another town which is yet to be located where they will be appreciated and protected by the community.

Chilala was however quick to mention that he had engaged Choma Secondary School Head Teacher and the Town Clerk before the removal of the lights.

Ward Councilor, Dunbar Muchimba, is yet to comment on the matter as he is out of town attending to other duties.

MHT in July last year commissioned the street lights along Shampande – Choma Secondary School road as well as parts of the Great North Road.

And in December, MHT suspended all its pending activities in the country until further notice.

Credit: Byta fm