MY HUBBY DEMANDS FOR SEX EVERY DAY, CHAZANGA WOMAN TELLS COURT

HER husband’s insatiable appetite for sex has left a woman of Chazanga Township with no choice but to opt out of the marriage.

Gladys Mbewe, 35, told the Matero Local Court that her husband, Edward Mbewe, 38, sleeps with her even when she is on her monthly period.

She was testifying in a matter she sued Edward for divorce. The couple got married in 2009 and has two children.

Gladys told the court that she has never enjoyed her marriage from its inception because her husband demands for sex every day.

“My husband does not give me chance even when I am on my menstrual period, he makes sure he sleeps with me or there would be no peace. If I refuse, he will start abusing me verbally, saying I sleep with other men.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail