My husband and I fell in love effortlessly – Angela Nyirenda

CELEBRATED Zambian traditional songbird Angela Nyirenda has shared part of her love story on how she fell in love with her husband Moses Sakala of the famous Sakala Brothers.

Their love story bloomed from friendship to a romantic relationship effortlessly as told by Nyirenda.

Appearing on “In Your Face show,” Angela noted that at the time, the husband had nothing to his name which made some of her relatives and friends question her decision of going out with him.

Despite the criticism she faced, Angela had no doubt Sakala was the love of her life as she discovered they had shared interests.

“It’s very easy to fall in love when you are doing the same thing, you have the same interests. He was a friend first and I don’t even know how it all started because, sometimes, I could tell him about someone who was admiring me, like a friend telling a friend, like how do you see this one. “What do you think?” I was very free with him by then I didn’t know that I was hurting him by telling him about guys who were interested in me but later on we just fell in love without any difficulties or complications.”

“Some people were even saying but Angela zoona how do you go out with a poor musician. Others will be like azalema, azakataba (she will get tired, she will run away), but I didn’t fall in love because I wanted money or anything, I just fell in love,” she shared.

Sakala also happens to be Angela Nyirenda’s manager and the duo have two children together.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba