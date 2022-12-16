My Husband and I have not donated anything to Kmillion it’s a lie – Kidist Kiffle

Kidist Kiffle wife to Yo Maps has refuted claims submitted by their team member indicating that Yo Maps donated K70,000 to Kmillion.

You know Zambians enjoy seeing me “fighting” with my husband’s former wife Mwizukanji and so after the company she works for contributed a K25, 000 for the life starter up for Kmillion, them, they saw competition between me and Mwizu.

“The best we can do to help is to organise a show and invite Kmillion to join the stage and sing along with my husband and raise the money for his car but also other things but we are enjoying the propaganda and once we do something, we will announce, ” said Mrs Yo Maps.