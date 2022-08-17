MY HUSBAND BROUGHT A WOMAN HOME SAYING SHE IS PROPHETESS AT NIGHT

Kindly post,hide ID

We moved in together after 3 months of dating.God then blessed us with first born.

A month later he came home with a woman whom he introduced to me as a Prophetess and that they were from church together praying for us to succeed and had invited her to our house for meal after prayers.

Well I served them dinner then she left another night came and same happened and when it was 10pm this time around she told the lady to sleep on the couch because it was late while me and him went in the bedroom.Honestly that night my husband was looking unsettled. I was tired so I fell asleep then from nowhere I heard a door open only to see him leave the bedroom. I waited for ten minutes and tiptoed in the sitting room.

When I switched on the lights,i saw him sleeping with the so called Prophetess on the couch.My tears started dropping from my eyes, they were ashamed and the lady started apologizing after I threatened to kill her with a knife, they confessed they had planned to lie that she was his first wife but they had separated.

At that point I told him to choose between us and surprisingly he chose the other woman.He packed all his clothes and left with her I chased them must say. I now raise kid alone but I love him and I miss him still..how do I move on, thought of my child asking for her dad hits me.