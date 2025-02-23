MY HUSBAND COUNTS RELISH IN THE POT, WIFE TELLS COURT AS SHE SEEKS DIVORCE



23 February 2025



A 23-YEAR-OLD woman of George Township has dragged her husband to court seeking a divorce, claiming that he counts the relish in the pot whenever he cooks, and if any pieces are missing, he reports the matter to his parents.





Margaret Kabanda also told the court that her husband, Emmanuel Tembo, has a habit of bringing his female friends from the neighbourhood to chat on the veranda at night, and when she complains, Tembo beats her.





In his defence, Tembo told the court that Kabanda often pours a bucket of urine and water on him whenever she sees him chatting with neighbours.





When the matter came before Magistrate Lewis Mumba at the Matero Local Court on February 17, 2025, Kabanda…



