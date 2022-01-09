By Christabel Chulu

A 35-year-old woman of Nakonde wants to call it quits with the man she has been married to for the last 16 years.

This is in a matter in which Elles Namwayi has told the court that her marriage be dissolved due lack of conjugal rights.

She said her husband, Jonathan Simukwaya,38, has not been touching her since 2017.

She revealed that he has married four more other women with whom he has children, the claim Simukwaya did not deny in court.

She also told the court that her husband had not been supporting the children even before he left the house to stay alone in 2018.

“I have been to the Victim Support Unit and even to this court before for support but he has not changed. This is the reason why I have decided that we just divorce Your Honour,” she added.

In defense, Simukwaya said he is a casual worker would earns less to support his children and wants the marriage to go on.

Judgement has been set for January 14, 2022.

Last year, over 22,000 marriages in Zambia were dissolved due to lack of conjugal rights, adultery insults and cruelty, among other reasons.

Credit: Chete FM