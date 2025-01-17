Dear Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba,



I am Mrs. Farai Chatora.



I have just seen your story commenting about the appointment of Judge Evans Hamaundu as Board Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission.



Let me put my views to this matter.





My husband Mr. Misheck Chatora sadly passed away last year on 15th July 2024.



In my view Judge Hamaundu should not be appointed as the Anti Corruption Commission Board Chairperson. I appeal to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema to recondsider this appointment.





My late husband reported him to the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) together with Judge Timothy Katanekwa on the same allegations.



Unfortunately this man was acquitted. My husband was annoyed with the outcome as he had shown evidence to support his allegation.





When my husband made an appeal to the JCC the commission rudely responded that Judge Hamaundu was already acquitted and that they had no reason to rehear the case. I will send you the letter from the JCC.



The action of Judge Hamaundu and others deprived my husband of his money.





Unfortunately as stated earlier, my husband is late now and on his death bed he complained bitterly about his cases that he had left in the Supreme Court and the Court of appeal.



He also feared for his life and the life of his family as he pursued these matters with the powerful people.





My Husband is definitely turning in his grave because of this appointment.



Farai T. T Chatora

Widow