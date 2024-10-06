My husband just uses me for quickies, woman tells court



FRUSTRATED with her husband’s behaviour of using her for ‘quickies’ while on separation instead of reconciling, a woman of Lusaka has told Matero Local Court that she would rather they are divorced.



Mercy Kalauka said for the past one year, her husband, Shepard Mulonga, has been following her to her mother’s home each time he wanted to have sex and she has been consenting with the hope that they would end up reconciling but to no avail.



“Each time he is in the mood for sex, he sneaks into my mother’s house at night especially midnight to have a quickie with me and when he is relieved, he walks out without saying anything to me,” Kalauka complained before local court magistrate Harriet Mulenga.



This was heard in a matter in which Kalauka sued Shepard Mulonga for divorce.



Credit: Zambia Daily Mail