My husband, Olu Jacobs is no longer there” Joke Silva opens up

Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has opened up on the impact of her husband, Olu Jacobs’ Illness on their marriage.

In an interview with media personality, Nancy Isime, Joke revealed that the progression of her husband’s health has put a strain on their marriage.

Joke Silva admitted that it hasn’t been easy as the husband she knew is no longer there for her, but the man that is with her is someone she loves.

According to her, there was a point of acceptance for her that everything happening is reality and it is like the person she married, 80% of the time is no longer there.

However, she noted how he was always there for her and the kids when he was healthy. She described him as an incredible husband to his children and an amazing husband.

“It hasn’t been easy. There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there.

But the thing is when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.

The husband I knew is no longer there for me, but this man that is there is someone I still love”.