My Letter to the President

His Excellence Mr. Hakainde Hichilema Sir!

Greetings to you Mr. President and everyone who means well for our great nation, Zambia.

I personally, welcomes the decision of removing the unnecessary subsidiaries as per IMF stance.

However my advocacy for now is that you consider allowing civil servants to move (transfer/swapp) as soon as possible to places where their spouses are so that the unnecessary expenses of running two homes of which most families including myself are going through can be sliced as well for such families to continue serving the masses with a clear and motivated mind.

Mr. President, this will not just be an indirect salary increment for such families, but to help young couples be able to blend well with their spouses and children.

My mini research on the main reasons as to why most civil servants want to swap/transfer currently, all pointed to the reason of joining the family who includes (spouses and children).

Mr. President sir, it’s the wish of every civil servant who want to swap/transfer that the transfer bans be lifted so that they can use this December to move to their preference places.

Henceforth, I look forward to your quickest response Mr. President, as I continue wishing you all the best for the wise decisions you are making and yet to make on behalf of us all as a nation.

Faithfully yours,

Amos Sichilongo

AKA. Amos Algebra S