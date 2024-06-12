I WAS BEATEN, BRUTALISED AND INSULTED

POLICE PICK UP PROPHET SHEPARD MESALA FOR MAKING PROPHESYING ABOUT ZAMBIA

… My life is in danger and I can be killed anytime says Prophet Shepard Mesala

Police in Lusaka yesterday brutally picked up Prophet Shepard Mesala of Believers Family International of Christ Ministries , for making prophetic revelations about Zambia and some neighbouring countries including, Zimbabwe.

Prophet Mesala said he was brutally picked up by four plainclothes police officers around 09:00 hours who bundled him in a white Toyota Hilux before driving him to Chilenje Police Station.

Narrating the ordeal in a livestream on his Facebook page, Prophet .Mesala said :”My life is in danger, I can be killed at anytime. Starting last week, my house was on surveillance and there were vehicles patrolling in the night.

“I was in the house when a white Toyota Hilux entered my yard and people disembarked and closed the gate. I thought they are people who are coming for prayers. So I told the people l outside on why the visitors had come without an appointment because I was about to head out to the church plot to check on progress on the construction of the church. Then I heard that they started insulting and I wondered why people who came for prayers should begin to insult in such a manner, ” Prophet Mesala said.