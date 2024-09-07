My marriage ended 2 months after the wedding – Dora Siliya

DESPITE being a firm believer in the sanctity of marriage, glamorous former minister and diplomat Dora Siliya’s marriage crumbled just two months after the wedding.

In her book titled “Minding My Father’s Country” Dr Siliya opens up on her political and personal journey with the minister revealing that the lifespan of her marriage in 2000 was quite short as it ended two months after her wedding.

For a woman as glamorous and intelligent as Dr Siliya, it’s easy to assume life would fall effortlessly into place. After all, she is known for her beauty, poise and brilliance.

Dr Siliya shared that soon after her wedding, she fell pregnant but tragically suffered a miscarriage.

“I think work and the wedding stress contributed to this. At a young age, you need support when something like that happens, yet we never told anyone for a while. And soon after, all hell broke loose. I was a young bride with a new job and starting to feel that the marriage was definitely a mistake. It got so bad that I lost myself, and in wanting to feel like me again, I decided to start reading the news once a week on ZNBC TV. I was at the EU project, but ZNBC agreed, especially since I offered to do it for free.”

“In the end, the marriage lasted for basically two years and only officially made it until March 2004. But I can tell you exactly when it actually finished in my mind for me: on 26 November 2000, two months after the wedding,” she revealed.

During an interview with Hot FM last week, Siliya mentioned that, her divorce hurt her for a long time but chose to move on.

“I believe in marriage, marriage is a beautiful thing but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. Of course I was hurt for some time but I learnt to move on. I have been a single parent my whole life. I have grandkids now,” she shared.

Dr Siliya’s personal life has also sparked public curiosity over the years as her romantic life has included relationships with younger men.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, September 7, 2024