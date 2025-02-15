My own leaders de-campaigned me, says UPND’s Petauke losing candidate



By Esther Chisola



UPND’s losing candidate in the recently held Petauke parliamentary by-election, Severian Lungu, has accused some leaders in the party leadership in Eastern Province of de-campaigning him thereby, contributing to his loss.



And Lungu said the only key to development at every level was to work with the government of the day.



In an interview with Daily Revelation on Wednesday, Lungu said the only challenge he faced was from his own party, where some officials in the province campaigned against him.



“We were winning the elections except what made us lose were the divisions which were so deepened that part of the leadership were



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/my-own-leaders-de-campaigned-me-says-upnds-petauke-losing-candidate/