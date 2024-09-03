My parents warned me about being chewed by Frank Mutubila, reveals Dora Siliya



IN her recently launched book, Dora Siliya has made a rather startling revelation detailing how her concerned parents warned her about the preddatory nature of veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila.







According to Siliya, a seasoned journalist, former minister and ambassador, her parents cautioned her against Mutubila whom they said as a way of welcome, chewed young and new female reporters and ZNBC like tender, delicious t-bone from the popular Matebeto Restaurants in Lusaka’s Thorn Park area.



Siliya’s memoir is titled “Minding My Father’s Country” told of her joining ZNBC as young cab reporter in the 90s.



“My parents’ advice was that I should stay clear of Frank Mutubila, as he had a reputation for going after any new girl who joined ZNBC. I did stay clear of Frank,” read the memoir.



Despite this revelation, Siliya goes on to describe the veteran journalist as a good friend whom she has enjoyed having a good time with often.



“I have a joke between us, Frank and I, which is that I’m the one who got away. We are good friends and have enjoyed many red wine and champagne together. He is basically our Zambian Italian. He is truly young at heart,” she disclosed.



However, Mutubila has responded to these allegations, expressing disappointment with how he has been characterised in the memoir despite being long time buddies with the former Cabinet Minister.



The veteran journalist posted on his Facebook page that Dora’s insinuations were demeaning to the point of having the potential to tarnish his reputation and brand which he said he had diligently built over the years.



“Such insinuations may easily be seized upon by those who do not know me or truly understand my character,” lamented Mutubila.



“Words wield immense power and once released, they cannot be retracted. It is imperative to carefully contemplate how they might impact the lives and reputations of those involved.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 3, 2024