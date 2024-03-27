MY PEOPLE AIN’T EATING LEFT OVER FOOD BUT GIVING PIGS – MBABALA MP

MY PEOPLE AIN’T EATING LEFT OVER FOOD BUT GIVING PIGS – MP

MBABALA Constituency Member of Parliament in Choma, Joseph Munsanje, has expressed disappointment at individuals politicizing the current hunger situation using the media.

Munsanje tells Byta FM Zambia News that contrary to what was indicated earlier, none of the residents in the Constituency are surviving on leftovers food being dumped by pupils at Macha Girls Secondary school.

The Law Maker says the insinuation was perpetuated by a member of the opposition whose aim is to frustrate government’s effort towards addressing the hunger situation.

Musanje clarifies that the aforementioned School has been serving people who run Piggery businesses with left over food for years on end.

Earlier, Macha Resident, Brighton Shamainda, told Byta FM News that some locals in the area are collecting leftover food at Macha Girls pretending that it is for feeding Pigs yet it is for their consumption.

Byta FM