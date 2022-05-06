MY PERSONAL OPINION ON THE APPOINTMENT OF COL. PANJI KAUNDA AS HIGH COMMISSIONER TO MALAWI

I am a firm believer in the scripture that says “a labourer is deserving of his wages.” We all saw how Col. Panji Kaunda campaigned for UPND tirelessly in Eastern Province when it was not fashionable to do so. Especially when he went at loggerheads with a President who adored and honoured his father and his legacy more than any other President in the History of Zambia.

That was not an easy thing to do. It was as though he was working against his own father. More like plainning a peace of wood against the grain, walking against terrain or swimming against the current.

If his age wasn’t a factor when he was working against all odds for the UPND then I don’t see any reason why it should even be a topic of discussion at the time of reward. A labourer is deserving of his wages.

Besides he is equal to the task given his geopolitical advantage, political experience as Minister and also Military background at top level. All these are advantageous for a person tasked to building and maintaining diplomatic relations out there.

I am still a firm believer in the youths and would like to see more included in the Government and other Top leadership portfolios.

I remain your comrade

Tobias Banda