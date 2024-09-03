My phone has been awash with an excerpt from Dora’s book, where she recounts a ‘warning’ from her parents stay away from  me- AMBASSADOR FRANK MUTUBILA

AMBASSADOR FRANK MUTUBILA WRITES



My phone has been awash with an excerpt from Dora’s book, where she recounts a ‘warning’ from her parents to be wary of me during her tenure at ZNBC, insinuating that I preyed upon newly employed girls. I must express my deep disappointment with this characterization. Initially, I refrained from responding, not wanting to lend credence to the comment or inadvertently promote the book.



It is profoundly disheartening that a long-time friend could pen something so demeaning, with the potential to tarnish the reputation and brand I have diligently built over the years. Such insinuations may easily be seized upon by those who do not know me or truly understand my character.



Words wield immense power, and once released, they cannot be retracted. It is imperative to carefully contemplate how they might impact the lives and reputations of those involved.



NOW I rest my submission