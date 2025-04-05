“My Policies Will Never Change”- Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has assured investors that his economic policies remain firmly in place, despite growing global market volatility triggered by his aggressive tariff strategy and China’s swift retaliation.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump addressed concerns from investors amid sharp market declines.

“To the many investors coming into the United States and investing massive amounts of money, my policies will never change,” he wrote. “This is a great time to get rich, richer than ever before!”

He continued, “Great job numbers, far better than expected. It’s already working. Hang tough, we can’t lose!”

The remarks came as global stock markets suffered a second consecutive day of losses following Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs, and China’s vow to strike back with its own economic countermeasures.

Analysts expect markets to dip further as the U.S.-China trade tension intensifies, casting uncertainty over global investment stability and economic growth.