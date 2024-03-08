MY REFLECTIONS ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY REGARDING REINSTATEMENT OF THE MINISTRY OF GENDER IN ZAMBIA

By Harry Kalaba(Citizen First, President)

As we celebrate the International Women’s Day this Friday, 8th March, 2024, I wish to re-echo my statement in 2021 that there was no need for the UPND government to abolished the Ministry of Gender upon assuming office. I advised then, as I do now, that the UPND government should re-establish the Ministry of Gender because Gender, has a huge and cross-cutting portfolio. However, understanding that our colleagues have very little experience in governance, they have not taken keen interest in implementing various gender portfolio functions in the area of gender equality and the empowerment of women and the girl child.

Let me remind the UPND government that the National Policy and Action Plan on the Elimination of GBV in Zambia has a significant contribution to strengthening the normative framework for the prevention and response to GBV if implemented at ministerial level. It’s sad to note that after abolishing and reducing the ministry to a mere division, it is not effective to implement gender programmes because activities should be informed by various sectoral.