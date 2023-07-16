My reply to Clifford Mulenga- Hon. Matomola Likwanya

Matomola Likwanya writes…

My reply to Clifford Mulenga

You are one of the football Legends in Zambia’s football history who has always been misunderstood & accused of all sorts of things either by your coaches or by the FAZ management. I remember they ruled you out of a crucial AFCON match siting reasons that you came out of the camp. One time they didn’t call you for another match accusing you to have been found drunk a night before the match . The other year they accused you of being indiscipline and that’s how you even missed the 2012 AFCON because people kept accusing you and fighting you . throwing mad at you because they wanted you down. In all these things you passed through I observed one weakness. You were not coming out to tell the Zambian people your true side of story so many could believe the side of story told by those that were planning your down fall.

Today you have adviced Hazel Natasha Nali very well but you have forgotten to tell her that in life one must refuse to die in silence.

My mother told me that when someone steps on your foot 🐾 please tell that person and if they don’t act screem so that the next person should hear about it.

Don’t you think if you came out in the open to tell us what was going on every time they accused you of something , we could have protected you from some unfair decisions that were being passed in order to bring you down.

I think you advising Nali to keep quiet is not helping because we must do away with this spirit of encouraging people who are unfairly treated to keep quiet and move on. When will the world develop if we are encouraging people to die silently .

Let FAZ tell us something we will understand.

Hon Matomola Likwanya