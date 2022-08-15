A42-year-old South Sudanese woman only identified as Ajak has openly confessed to having sexual intercourse with her son. Ajak curently lives in the Netherlands with her son, only identified as Abel. This has been happening in order for the son to maintain his riches.

She disclosed that she has had sex with her son(Abel) every Wednesday for the past 14 years. She also added that the day she stops, the boy will lose his wealth and die mysteriously.

Newslex Point has learnt that Ajak, a Dinka native confessed that she is the main pillar of her son’s success. This she does by offering her nakedness to him once a week as instructed by the witch doctor he got his riches from.

She was said to have once confessed in church and the pastor of Great Kingdom Church, Netherlands. The pastor reportedly prayed for her.

But despite the confession and for fear that her son will suffer and die painfully, she reportedly went back to being the keeper of his riches. She continued with the sexual relationship with the son for the sake of his life and wealth.

Confessing to the media, she said, “I have been sleeping with my son, Abel since 2002. He had just started his transportation business, which has now grown tremendously. He now owns a fleet of trucks, buses and other small cars.”

“We have $ex every Wednesday and we do it at my house where the charm was buried,” she disclosed.

According to Ajak, “The price is that, once I stop sleeping with him, all our hard-earned wealth will vanish in thin air. My son will also die a very painful death.”