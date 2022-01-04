MY SWEET LETTER TO BALLY, OUR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT ON KABWATA BY-ELECTION – CHILUFYA TAYALI

Dear Sweet Bally,

As one of the candidates in Kabwata by-election, I want to commend you for your leadership, such that, there is no violence, we are campaigning freely including the PF.

Honestly Bally, on this one it’s like magic, how did you do it? Awe mudala wandi apa naubomba, uushitasha mwana wandoshi.

Bally my Bally, I am sure your intelligence has already told you that I am winning Kabwata, but don’t worry, I will be a very good MP whom you will love.

I will not come with yalya amano yakale, when I used to play with your tail like a monkey playing with a tail of a lion.

In Parliament, I will actually help you because I will make sure your Ministers are working because I will be on them with reasonable and objective criticisms based researched evidence.

This year, I will stay close, watching every move to see where you are taking us.

If you do well I will commend you as I have done here, otherwise I will be forthright with you my Bally, sweet Bally.

If you know someone voting from Kabwata please tell them to vote for me.

Yours good younger brother who loves you,

TAYALI