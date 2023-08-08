MY TRIPS FINANCED BY CORPORATE ENTITIES, UPND SYMPATHISERS – IMENDA

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says the money he uses to finance his countrywide inspections of CDF projects is not from government coffers but contributions from private corporate entities and party sympathisers.

And Imenda has described the performance of the UPND government in the last two years as brilliant. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme, Imenda said the party has been raising funds through initiatives like the “meet the President” gala dinners where individuals and private corporate entities willingly attend and pay a lot of money.

“One of the first things President Hakainde Hichilema did was to candidly tell the nation that the national treasury would not fund the activities of the UPND and so we live……

@News Diggers