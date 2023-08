MY VISIT TO ZAMBIA WAS PRODUCTIVE, ENCOURAGING – S/KOREAN MINISTER

By Chamuka Shalubala



SOUTH Korea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin says his country remains committed to enhancing bilateral relations with Zambia.

And Jin has described his visit to Zambia as productive and encouraging.



Addressing the media shortly after concluding his visit to Zambia, Jin said reopening the South Korean embassy would greatly contribute to the advancement of bilateral partnerships between the …

