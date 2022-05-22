‘My wife is a financial bully’

A NDOLA man has told a local court he has accrued a lot of debt because his wife is a financial bully who spends lavishly.

Cubson Sichizya , 44, of Twapia made the revelation before a Kabushi local court assigned to hear his wife Hellen Chishimba , 42, divorce petition.

Sichizya was responding to Chishimba’s allegation that he had crooked a lot of people out of their money and the couple did not lead a straight life.

Though he admitted being highly in debt he said this was because Chishimba wanted to live lavishly.

But in her testimony, Chishimba highlighted the fact that though the couple had money problems their issues were far reaching.

Credit: Sunday Times