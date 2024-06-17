My wife was my first girlfriend, we met when I was 16 – Fashion Sakala

IN A world where loyalty is often tested, Chipolopolo and Saudi Arabian Al-Fayha star striker Fashion Sakala shares a heartwarming tale of love, resilience, and unwavering support.

His journey with his wife, Violet, defies the odds and sets a powerful example of true partnership.

Sakala, who met Violet at the tender age of 16, reminisced about their early days with fondness.

Violet was the daughter of his teacher, a woman passionate about sports, who frequently sent Sakala to her home on errands.

“The mother was my teacher, ise tenze onamo madam ( I saw my future wife). The mother was very interested in sports and I was captain of our school,” recalled Sakala.

The bond between the two young people blossomed from these early encounters, with Violet becoming Sakala’s first and only girlfriend.

Despite Sakala coming from a humble background, their love story continued to unfold beautifully.

He proudly shared how he supported his wife through her education, eventually seeing her graduate as a nurse.

“Every time I went to see my father, I would visit her too because by that time she was still in the village. I took her to school, she did nursing. So she’s a graduate, she’s a nurse,” he said while beaming with pride.

During the Fashion Sakala tournament in Chipata, the footballer revealed that many of his friends doubted his decision to invest in Violet’s education, warning him that she might be tempted away by sugar daddies.

“I remember when I was taking her to school, my friends said that they will snatch her from me. Then I said if school fails me, this one is mine I will get,” he recalled.

He shared this personal anecdote as a motivational message to young players and couples alike to remain committed to their partners…

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba