My win always is in the second year – Spurs manager

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confidently remarked, “I always win in my second year,” following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby.

The match saw Gabriel head in the decisive goal from a corner, pushing Arsenal up to second place in the Premier League standings.

Despite the loss, Spurs have only managed one win in their four league matches this season. Postecoglou, who previously managed Celtic, is now in his second season at Tottenham, having guided them to a fifth-place finish in the 2023-24 campaign.

After the disappointing loss, the Australian was asked about a pre-season interview where he said “usually in my second season I win things.”.

He told Sky Sports: “I’ll correct myself – I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing’s changed.

“I’ve said it now. I don’t say things unless I believe them.”

Ange Postecoglou expressed confidence that Tottenham can compete for trophies this season, despite the club’s last piece of silverware being the 2008 League Cup—their only major win in the 21st century.

The Spurs manager pointed to his track record of success, having secured league titles in his second season with South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, and Yokohama F. Marinos.

He also guided Australia to victory in the Asian Cup two years after taking charge, and won back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles during his time at Celtic.

Postecoglou firmly believes this pattern of second-season success could extend to his tenure at Tottenham.