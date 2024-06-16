‘My work feeds a lot of people’ – raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu refuses to quit

SOUTH AFRICA – Raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu has said that she does not see herself quitting her profession any time soon, as her work feeds a lot of people, including her children.

Zodwa, who has made a name for herself through sexually suggestive dances and skimpy outfits, found herself under scrutiny after one of her raunchy videos surfaced on social media, with some commentators telling her to quit as they feel that her act is now tired.

However, in response, an infuriated Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she could not understand how anyone wanted to take food out of her children’s mouths, as her work was what kept them fed.

“I feel disrespected. How can someone decide to cancel me out of my kids’ bread? My work feeds a lot of people and makes a difference,” she said.

Zodwa said the fact that she was still getting bookings was proof that she was not doing anything

“I’m not the club promoter or event organiser who decides to book myself. I get bookings from different places in the world and there wouldn’t be bookings if what I was doing was wrong or immoral.

“I am not going to stop doing what my fans love and I won’t be told by anyone to end my bread and butter, otherwise Msn wabo bonke,” she said.

Zodwa’s act has seen her banned from performing in certain southern African countries, as her performances were considered too vulgar and revealing.

In 2022, a letter by Minister Usi from the Malawian Tourism, Culture and Wildlife department stated that the Malawian government did not support Zodwa’s exotic dancing, citing that her ‘morally degrading stage acts’ are not allowed in the country.

In 2017, Zodwa was also forced to cancel another appearance in Zimbabwe following a similar outcry.