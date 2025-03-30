“My Zambia as a child is not a Zambia am now living in.”- Governor Christopher Mvunga

PERSONAL REFLECTION ON SUNDAY – “My Zambia as a child is not a Zambia am now living in.”



By Governor Christopher Mvunga



Am turning 60 years on 15 November 2025. What will God ask me? You grew up and I gave you opportunities on earth while neglecting billions of my own children.





My answer will be at my family level, we adhered to your constitution called the Bible. One key phrase we always did is” love the Neighbour as you love yourself”.





What have I failed. Asking My Beloved Country that you can disagree, injure each others emotions, but at the end of the day reconcile in order to accord those that come after us, to be happy. Examples Harry Kalaba, Fred Membe, Simon Miti, GBM etc I had great disagreements with them, but logic prevailed that it’s not our personal fight. We are fighting for a better future of our Beloved Zambia. We now love each other, more than we fought each other.





There is NO Tonse, UNIP, PF, UPND, SP, CF etc in my Father’s country. There is only Zambians wearing different jerseys like football teams. Do they fight after the game.



I was once your Governor of Bank of Zambia. It pains me to see a country of vengeance, hate, retribution etc.





As I sleep tonight, I ask His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema to call all his political opponents on a round table and create peace for all Zambians. Forgiving your enemies is not a weakness, it’s a strength. Let’s patch our differences, however, painful as we head towards the torture for Jesus over this Easter. Zambia let’s Love each other



[30/03, 08:01] Governor Chris Mvunga: My Zambia as a child is not a Zambia am now living in