Mykhailo Mudryk suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Chelsea winger, Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended by the Football Association over an “adverse finding in a routine urine test”.

The Premier League club announced on Tuesday the Football Association had contacted Mudryk and said the 23-year-old insists he “has never knowingly used any banned substances”.

Mudryk said in a statement on social media that this is “a complete shock” and that he has not “done anything wrong”.

Chelsea’s statement read: “Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.

“Both the club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested.

“Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.

“The club will not be commenting any further.”

Mudryk, in his own statement, added: “This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

Mudryk joined Chelsea in January 2023 in a transfer from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk worth £88.5m.