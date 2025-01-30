MYSTERIOUS LETTERS AND FIRES BAFFLE MAZABUKA STAGE TWO FAMILY



A family in Stage Two compound in Mazabuka, is reeling in shock after experiencing a series of bizarre and unexplained events.





The incidents began on Tuesday morning, when the family woke up to find their household goods and clothes burnt to ashes, with no signs of fire or evidence of how the fire started.





According to Dailness Mudenda, the mother of the affected family, the strange occurrences continued on Wednesday morning, when her daughter started receiving mysterious letters that seemed to drop from thin air.





Speaking to a Byta FM News crew that rushed to the scene, Mudenda revealed that the letters were allegedly written by the family’s late grandfather, who passed away several years ago.



She explains that the letters are ordering her to take her daughter, who is struggling with a mental health condition, back to their village in Kalomo as soon as possible, in an effort to bring an end to the mysterious incidents.





She adds that her daughter received traditional medicine wrapped in a plastic bag, which mysteriously appeared out of thin air, accompanied by instructions on how to use it to alleviate her condition.



Mudenda expressed her family’s distress and confusion, appealing for help from the church and well-wishers.





Mazabuka Commissioner Oliver Mulomba and Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda confirmed the incident and encouraged the family to seek divine intervention through prayer.





They acknowledged that the incidents had left the community stunned and bewildered.