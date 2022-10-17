Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face .

In 2021 , A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru.

Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.

The mummy is estimated to be between 800 and 1200 years old.

Although the mummy’s striking pose – bound by ropes and in the foetal position – appears chilling at first sight, researchers believe it is a southern Peruvian funeral custom.

The tomb also contained ceramics, vegetable remains and stone tools.