Naby Keïta heads to Hungary with Ferencvaros after being frozen out in Germany

Former Champions League winner Naby Keïta is joining Hungary’s Ferencvaros on a year-long loan after his spell with Werder Bremen in Germany ended with him being suspended by the team for months.

The Guinean midfielder joined Bremen in June 2023 after five years at Liverpool but only played five games for the German team. The loan begins next month, Bremen said Tuesday.

Keïta has been suspended from the squad since April, when Bremen accused Keita of refusing to travel to a Bundesliga game if he wasn’t in the starting lineup.

“We are pleased to have found a solution, together with Naby and his agent,” Bremen’s managing director for sport Clemens Fritz said in a statement. “For us, it was clear that Naby would not play for Werder again. As such, the loan deal is the right move both for us and for him. We wish Naby all the best in Hungary.”