NACOSU WARNS AGAINST POLITICAL EXPLOITATION OF STUDENTS



The National Council of Students Union (NACOSU) has pledged to prevent any political party from using students to further their own agendas ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility on December 10, 2024.



In a statement delivered by NACOSU Strategic Advisor Vincent Sakala, the union emphasized the importance of respecting the judiciary and condemned any attempts to intimidate judges or tarnish the reputation of the courts.



Student leaders also cautioned political actors against exploiting students for political gain, asserting that they will not allow intellectuals to be used as tools for political expediency.



Sakala called on law enforcement agencies to take swift and lawful action against anyone causing unrest at court premises, stressing that such actions undermine the integrity of the judiciary.