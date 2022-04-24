Nakachinda and PF still intent on courting genocide against Tongas.

By David Zulu.

It is very clear that the intentions to cause genocide against the Tonga people inorder to wrestle political power from President Hakainde, is still a front line ideal by the PF, pre and post UPND entry into the reigns of power.

Prior to the elections, a number of PF rogues were lined up by their party to prepare people’s minds, by spewing intense hate speech as far as calling the Tonga people cockroaches that needed to be chased from the ‘bedroom’. Another PF attack dog swore an oath that there would be no way the ‘minority’ would rule over the ‘majority’ in Zambia.

The nation was horrified. But more horrifying and disturbing was the deafening silence by those managing the instruments of power on behalf of the nation. They were the co-consiprators of this horror that was being prepared for the minds of the people.

Raphael Nakachinda on public TV yesterday narrated how he views Tongas as backwards and subhuman and further wondered why Zambians were so fooled to put one such Tonga in State House. Now this kind of narrative is best suited coming from a Nazi horror movie at Auswitz, but this is not a movie and this is not Nazi German, this is PF and Nakachinda in Zambia.

If this kind of stereotype is not dealt with urgency, PF may succeed in inciting young Zambians to conduct mass murders one day. This is no longer a joke. This is very deep and exposes simmering criminality and bitterness in the PF volcano that will erupt one day.

Hakainde Hichilema will not always be there to protect the people from genocidal aspirations of the PF, he will one day leave the Presidency and the ambitions by people like Nakachinda may be fulfilled, if laws of the land are not applied to nip such vices in the bud.