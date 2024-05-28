NAKACHINDA CHOSEN AS NOISE MAKERS MONITOR BUT RESISTING THE JOB AS HE SUSPECTS THAT IT IS A TRAP BY THE CELLS CAPTAIN.

PF convict Raphael Nakachinda has been chosen unanimously as noise makers monitor by his fellow convicts.

The once PF strong man who went out of the way defending corrupt thief Edgar Lungu is however refusing to take up this role here in prison as he is noise maker number one.

He usually talks about how he misses his binoculars but that once out of jail and when the High Court judge grants him freedom, he will continue spewing lies.

Nakachinda is in jail because of defaming the President before the defamation of the President law was abolished.

By the way, no one should cry tribal when criminals are arrested and jailed for crimes they commit alone as is the case in Nakachinda who is a Tonga from Bweengwa in Monze.

Koswe is also here in prison with this man and usually sees him going to throw the urine into the toilet pan and we line up together during the head count of all law breakers here.-Koswe