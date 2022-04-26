Embattled Patriotic Front ( P.F ) Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakachinda is, barely 24 hours after his arrest and eventual transfer to Northwestern province on tribal charges, yet again facing similar charges in Namwala, Southern province.

This is after Namwala UPND youths reported Mr Nakachinda to Namwala Police allegedly for his derogatory statements against Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and the Tonga speaking people of Southern Province,recently at a named radio station in Lusaka .

The youths led by Joseph Chipindi and Namwala Central ward Council Young Shandavu reported the matter to Namwala Police at about 13 hours yesterday.

The Youths have since challenged Mr Nakachinda to travel to Namwala Police station were the matter has been reported.

Deputy Southern Province Police Commissioner Alfred Nawa has confirmed receiving the report from Namwala police over the matter

Embattled Mr Nakacinda was arrested in Lusaka and later transferred to Northwestern province a complaint against his tribal statements has been lodged.