LUSAKA magistrate Irene Wishimanga has found PATRIOTIC Front ( PF) Information and Publicity Secretary, Raphael Nakacinda with a case to answer and has placed him on his defense.



Nakacinda aged, 43, of farm number 1794, Kafue district denied defaming President Hakainde Hichilema contrary to section 69 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.