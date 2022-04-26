NAKACHINDA IS BEING USED BY KNOWN TRIBALISTS……….. What brother Raphael doesn’t understand is that the fight against the people from Southern are naturally hated by a section of our society for reasons only known by themselves.

The man is so unwise that he can not see using his binoculars that these people are using someone who claims to hail from that province to justify the attacks. They are so clever that they know if themselves from other regions lead the onslaught, the people will quickly see tribalism, but by using a person from the same area, the rantings, according to them, will be seen as genuine concerns.

This gentleman should carefully be handled before he plunges this peaceful nation into chaos and misery. The man is a disgruntled element because he has no constituency and his only hope was in pf winning and subsequently get an appointment as a minister. His stay in government as a minister was short lived and that is what makes him so angry with the new dawn president that he never sleeps. Is this man truly a Tonga? He must be investigated 😱😱😱.